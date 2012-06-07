June 7 Thai Union Frozen Products emerges as a stand-out performer on a combination of valuations and analyst revisions among eight companies in the country's consumer staples sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The canned and frozen foods firm has a high Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 91 and an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 95, the highest in the sector.

It also has a SmartHoldings Score of 100. Its free cashflow as a percent of sales beat the industry average by 0.6 percent for the financial year 2011.

Thai Union's ARM score has improved to 95 from 76 over the past month, suggesting analysts are bullish on the stock.

Of the 15 analysts covering the stock, 13 give it strong buy or buy recommendations, one has a hold and one has a sell rating.

The stock is up just over 23 percent year-to-date while the broader index is up 9 percent for the same period.

Another firm in the sector with a high Val-Mo is Khon Kaen Sugar Industry with a score of 91.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)