Shares in Thailand's Thanachart Capital Pcl are
trading at resistance level of 29 baht and could break out,
technical charts suggest.
The stock is in an uptrend, trading above its 50- and
200-day moving average. While the 200-day moving average is
sloping downward, the 50-day is sloping upward, indicating
increased momentum.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is above
its trigger line and 0, which is positive.
Average Directional Index, a tool which measures the
strength of a trend, is at 32. A reading above 25 indicates a
strong trend.
However, failure to break the resistance level could push
the stock lower to 26.50 baht levels.
Year-to-date, it is up over 5 percent, underperforming 13
percent rise in the benchmark index.
For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/qux86s
