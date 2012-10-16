Thoresen Thai Agencies Pcl lags on analyst revisions among 15 companies in Thailand's industrials sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The dry bulk shipper has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 7, the lowest in the sector.

The company's free cash flow declined to a negative 873 million baht for the quarter ended June 2012, after being positive for the three previous quarters.

Thoresen has a low relative valuation (RV) score of 23 and a SmartHoldings(SH) score of 12. The lower the RV score, the more expensive the stock, while a low SH score suggests a potential decline in institutional ownership.

Of the five analysts tracking the stock, four give it a 'hold' while one has a 'strong sell' rating.

The stock is down nearly 13 percent so far this year, while the sector index is up over 38 percent, as of Monday's close.

Sino-Thai Engineering leads the sector with an ARM score of 95.

CONTEXT:

The company's net income declined from 332 million baht for the quarter ended June 2011 to a net loss of 2,351 million baht for the June 2012 quarter. The loss was primarily attributed to the "non-cash impairment charge" on the company's investment in UMS.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.