Shares of Indonesian miner Timah Persero, which
saw a sharp rise over the past month, could reverse, technical
charts suggest.
The shares, which are up more than 11 percent over the past
week, face resistance at their 200-day exponential moving
average.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has crossed below 70 from
a topping formation, and is bearish.
The Money Flow Index (MFI) is at 81, and a reading above 80
suggests an overbought zone.
The stock is up more than 23 percent over the past month,
while the broader index has gained 1.37 percent in the
same period, based on Thursday's close.
