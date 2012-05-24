Thailand's Tisco Financial Group scores badly on
earnings quality among 22 companies in the country's financials
sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows.
The financial services company has a low Earnings Quality
(EQ) of 2 and a below-average Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score
of 24.
Its free cashflow for 2011 lagged the industry average by
over 344 percent.
Of 17 analysts tracking the stock, seven rate it a strong
buy or buy, six rank it a hold and four give it strong sell
ratings.
Tisco currently trades at just over a third of its StarMine
intrinsic value of 89.27 baht.
The stock is down just over 16 percent month-to-date, while
the broader index is down 9.59 percent for the same
period.
Other stocks in the Thai financials sector with earnings
quality scores less than 10 are are Rojana Industrial
, Kiatnakin Bank Pcl, Quality Houses
and Bank of Ayudhya.
CONTEXT:
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates
poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)