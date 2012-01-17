Indonesia's Total Bangun's shares hit a four-year
high, with its technicals suggesting more upside.
Five-day average trading volume in the property development
company has doubled to 8.7 million shares from its 30-day
average.
In a bullish move, the stock's 50-day Exponential Moving
average crossed above its 200-day exponential moving average
late last month.
A proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, Trend
Intensity, suggests a new uptrend for Total Bangun's shares.
The indicator moved up 3 points from 17.
A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10's indicates a
sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal a
potential formation of a new trend.
By 0840 GMT, the shares were up 14.7 percent in a broader
market up 0.78 percent.
CONTEXT:
In December, Indonesia's parliament approved a long-awaited
land acquisition bill investors hope will give a big boost to
government infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia's top
economy.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman
Daga)