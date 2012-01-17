Indonesia's Total Bangun's shares hit a four-year high, with its technicals suggesting more upside.

Five-day average trading volume in the property development company has doubled to 8.7 million shares from its 30-day average.

In a bullish move, the stock's 50-day Exponential Moving average crossed above its 200-day exponential moving average late last month.

A proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, Trend Intensity, suggests a new uptrend for Total Bangun's shares. The indicator moved up 3 points from 17.

A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10's indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal a potential formation of a new trend.

By 0840 GMT, the shares were up 14.7 percent in a broader market up 0.78 percent.

CONTEXT:

In December, Indonesia's parliament approved a long-awaited land acquisition bill investors hope will give a big boost to government infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia's top economy. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)