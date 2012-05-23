Indonesia's Total Bangun Persada has the highest free cashflow yield among 12 companies in the country's industrial sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firm tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has the highest free cashflow yield of 13.1 in the sector, followed by Citra Marga Nusaphala with a yield of 9.1.

Total Bangun's free cash flow in the last four quarters stood at 258.3 billion rupiah.

Its Forward 12M EV/EBITDA is 5.5 against its peer average of 8.

All three analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy recommendations.

Total Bangun is up 3.5 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down nearly 4 percent, as of Tuesday's close.

CONTEXT:

Free cashflow is the cash generated from operations after subtracting capital expenditures. Free cashflow yield is the ratio of free cashflow to current market capitalization. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)