Hong Kong stocks climb to 18-month high, Tencent jumps
Feb 16 Hong Kong stocks closed at an 18-month high on Thursday, with sentiment boosted by Wall Street's ongoing rally and demand from China.
Indonesia's Total Bangun Persada has the highest free cashflow yield among 12 companies in the country's industrial sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes firm tracked by at least three analysts.
The company has the highest free cashflow yield of 13.1 in the sector, followed by Citra Marga Nusaphala with a yield of 9.1.
Total Bangun's free cash flow in the last four quarters stood at 258.3 billion rupiah.
Its Forward 12M EV/EBITDA is 5.5 against its peer average of 8.
All three analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy recommendations.
Total Bangun is up 3.5 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down nearly 4 percent, as of Tuesday's close.
CONTEXT:
Free cashflow is the cash generated from operations after subtracting capital expenditures. Free cashflow yield is the ratio of free cashflow to current market capitalization. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Feb 16 Hong Kong stocks closed at an 18-month high on Thursday, with sentiment boosted by Wall Street's ongoing rally and demand from China.
* North Korean leader's estranged half brother killed on Monday
AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 The Dutch government on Thursday proposed legislation that would give it power to block or undo mergers in the telecommunications sector.