Cement manufacturer TPI Polene Public Co Ltd is the
most attractive stock based on valuations in Thailand, Thomson
Reuters StarMine data shows.
The stock trades at 15.60 Thai baht -- a whopping 68 percent
discount to its StarMine Intrinsic value (IV) of 48.97 baht. The
price-to-IV ratio of 0.32 is the lowest among 26 companies
tracked by at least three analysts and with a Valuation-Momentum
score greater than 80.
The lower the price-to-IV ratio, the more undervalued the
stock.
The company has a high Smart Holding rank of 98, indicating
a potential increase in institutional ownership.
The stock trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 2.9 and
the company's average long-term expected growth rate is 24.8,
implying a PEG ratio of 0.11.
Of the three analysts tracking the stock, two have a "strong
buy" recommendation and one has a "strong sell" recommendation.
TPI Polene rose 20 percent in 2011, outperforming the
benchmark SET Index which was down 1.64 percent during
the same period.
CONTEXT:
On the Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses
the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the
valuation.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value
and momentum metrics.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)