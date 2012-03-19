Shares in Tradewinds Plantations have seen the
biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume
among plantation firms in Malaysia, Thomson Reuters data shows.
The stock's 5-day average volume surged to 1.44 million
shares, nearly thrice its 30-day average volume of over 480,000
shares. The data is based on Friday's close.
The stock's 7.38 percent gain over the past week with strong
volumes supports an uptrend. However, technically it shows signs
of peaking.
The Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator shows
momentum divergence, as the shares made higher highs, while the
ADX made lows.
The stochastics oscillator is in the overbought zone, and %
K line has cut the % D line downwards, which is a negative sign.
Also, the Williams % R indicator is at 15, indicating prices
are in the overbought zone. A level below 20 indicates a stock
is overbought.
On Monday, the stock traded flat at 4.8 ringgit.
For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/zaq27s
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)