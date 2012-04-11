Australia's Troy Resources leads in Earnings Quality among 72 stocks in the country's materials sector, tracked by at least three analysts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The miner's EQ score of 98 suggests strong earnings sustainability.

Analysts have raised EPS estimates on the company for the year ending June 2012 by 13.5 percent over the last month.

The stock trades at A$4.39, which is half its intrinsic value of A$8.74 as pegged by StarMine.

The company has a high SmartHoldings score of 92, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.

Three out of four analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy or buy recommendations and one has a hold.

The stock is up 4.46 percent year-to-date while the broader index is up 6.39 percent.

CONTEXT:

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)