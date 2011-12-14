Union Bank of the Philippines is a stand-out stock in
the country based on valuations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data
shows.
The lender has the highest possible score of 100 on
StarMine's Value-Momentum and Analyst Revision Model. Over the
past 30 days, analysts have raised their earnings per share
estimates on the company by 13.2 percent for 2011.
StarMine pegs the intrinsic value of the bank at 172 pesos
per share, while the stock currently trades at about a third of
that. It also has a high SmartHoldings score of 98, suggesting a
potential increase in institutional ownership.
The data is based on 38 companies in the Philippines that
are tracked by at least three analysts.
The shares, which closed at 63.50 pesos on Wednesday, have
gained about 6 percent this year, versus a 2 percent rise in the
broader Philippine market.
CONTEXT:
Union Bank of the Philippines posted a third-quarter profit
of 2.54 billion pesos -- up 25 percent year on year.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
The Analysts Revisions Model measures the ranking of a stock
relative to its peers and gives additional weight to analysts
who have been most accurate in the past.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)