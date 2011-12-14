Union Bank of the Philippines is a stand-out stock in the country based on valuations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The lender has the highest possible score of 100 on StarMine's Value-Momentum and Analyst Revision Model. Over the past 30 days, analysts have raised their earnings per share estimates on the company by 13.2 percent for 2011.

StarMine pegs the intrinsic value of the bank at 172 pesos per share, while the stock currently trades at about a third of that. It also has a high SmartHoldings score of 98, suggesting a potential increase in institutional ownership.

The data is based on 38 companies in the Philippines that are tracked by at least three analysts.

The shares, which closed at 63.50 pesos on Wednesday, have gained about 6 percent this year, versus a 2 percent rise in the broader Philippine market.

CONTEXT:

Union Bank of the Philippines posted a third-quarter profit of 2.54 billion pesos -- up 25 percent year on year.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

The Analysts Revisions Model measures the ranking of a stock relative to its peers and gives additional weight to analysts who have been most accurate in the past. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)