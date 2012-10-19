UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/pyv43t
United Overseas Bank shares, which fell more than 4 percent over the last month, are expected to slide further, technical charts suggest.
The stock has fallen below the 200-day exponential moving average on Friday, a negative sign.
The Trend Intensity indicator is rising, which suggests a strong downward trend. A market is trending -- bullishly or bearishly -- when Trend Intensity is advancing. A trend is over when the signal declines.
MACD is bearish as it is trading below the signal line.
The stock is down 1.73 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up nearly 1 percent in the same period, based on Thursday's close. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anand Basu)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts