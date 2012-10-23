United Tractors Tbk Pt lags on analyst revisions among eight companies in Indonesia's industrials sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The heavy machinery maker has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 2, the lowest in the sector. Six out of 21 analysts have cut their average EPS estimate for the year ending December 2012 by 7.2 percent since Oct. 3.

The Earnings Quality (EQ) score declined 34 points to 51 since the second quarter results were out in late July. The firm has four downgrades in the past month, the most in the sector.

Its free cash flow for the second quarter of 2012, has declined to a negative 1.9 trillion rupiah from 1.4 trillion rupiah a year ago.

Of the 21 analysts tracking the stock, 11 rate it a "strong buy" or "buy", two rate it a "hold" while eight give it a "sell" or "strong sell" rating.

The stock is down about 25 percent so far this year, while the sector index is up about 25 percent for the same period as of Monday's close.

At the other end of the spectrum, Citra Marga has the highest ARM score of 98.

CONTEXT:

For first half 2012, the company recorded a revenue of 30.6 trillion rupiah, up 19 percent on year, while net income stood at 3.08 trillion rupiah, up 22 percent.

[link.reuters.com/xyd53t]

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The Earnings Quality model is a percentile (1-100) ranking of stocks based on sustainability of earnings, with 100 representing the highest rank. (Reporting By Tripti Kalro; Editing by Sunil Nair)