Australia's UXC Ltd emerges as a stand-out performer on earnings metrics among 14 companies in the country's information technology sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes stocks tracked by at least three analysts.

The firm has a high earnings quality score of 97, suggesting strong earnings sustainability.

Analysts have raised their EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending June 2012 by 10.7 percent over the past month. Its Analyst Revision score has rised to 85 from 32 in that period.

A high SmartHoldings score of 96 suggests a potential increase in institutional ownership.

Three out of four analysts tracking the stock give it 'strong buy' recommendations and one has a 'hold' rating.

The stock is up 42 percent over the past month, while the broader index gained 1.87 percent in the same period, based on Wednesday's close.

Silex System lags the sector with an EQ score of 3.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, r decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)