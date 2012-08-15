Australia's Webjet emerges as a stand-out performer on earnings metrics among 55 stocks in the country's consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes stocks tracked by at least three analysts.

The online travel agent has scores of 100 each in StarMine's Analyst Revision and Earnings Quality models.

Seven out of 11 analysts have raised their EPS estimates for the year ending 2013 by 2.1 percent since Aug. 10.

The firm's operating cash flow has been more than net income in the last seven years, and for the year ended June 2012, operating cash flow was $18.2 million, which is its highest ever. The net income for the year stood at $13.7 million.

Earnings backed by strong cash flows tend to be more sustainable than non-cash earnings.

Its high SmartHoldings score of 87 suggests potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is up more than 21 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 4.83 percent, as of Tuesday's close.

CONTEXT:

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)