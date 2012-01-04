Wijaya Karya Tbk is a standout stock in the industrials sector in Indonesia with strong earnings quality and analyst revision scores, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

Its Earnings Quality score of 94 is the best in the sector tracked by at least three analysts. A high EQ score signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

The state-owned builder's high EQ score can be attributed to the return it has achieved on its operating assets. RNOA measures how effectively a company generates income from the operating assets and its current RNOA of 31.9 percent is well above the industry's 14.2 percent.

For a chart on RNOA: link.reuters.com/qyd85s

United Tractors comes second with an earnings quality score of 91.

Wijaya Karya has an ARM score of 96 out of 100 which is again the best in the industrials sector, suggesting analysts are positive about Wijaya's outlook.

Its StarMine SmartHoldings score of 99 indicates potential increase in institutional interest during the current year.

CONTEXT

Construction industry is expected to benefit from the land acquisition bill approved by Indonesia's parliament, which will speed up government infrastructure projects.

Analyst revision model (ARM) measures the ranking of a stock relative to its peers. This model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and gives additional weight to analysts who have been most accurate in the past. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)