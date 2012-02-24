Wilmar International has emerged as the worst
performer based on analysts' earnings revisions and other
earnings metrics among 114 companies in Singapore, Thomson
Reuters StarmMine data shows.
The data includes companies tracked by at least three
analysts.
Eight out of 25 analysts covering the stock have lowered
their EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by an average of
17.3 percent since Feb 22.
Wilmar, the world's largest listed palm oil firm, fares
poorly with a low Earnings Quality score of 9 and an Analyst
Revision Model score of 7.
The stock has lost nearly 13 percent since reporting fourth
quarter results this week.
CONTEXT:
Wilmar reported a 57 percent on-year jump in net profit,
largely aided by a one-time gain, but declining margins are a
concern.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates
poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
