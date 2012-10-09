* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/pes23t

Shares of Wing Tai Holdings, which are down nearly 1 percent on Tuesday, could see more falls, technical charts suggest.

The stock has cut below the 20-day exponential moving average, a negative sign.

The MACD is bearish as it is trading below the signal line.

The Trend Intensity Indicator is declining, which suggests the end of its prolonged uptrend over the last few months.

A market is trending -- bullishly or bearishly -- when Trend Intensity is advancing. A trend is over when the signal declines.

The stock is up 8.71 percent over the past month, while the broader index has gained 4.07 percent in the same period, based on Monday's close. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)