Woolworths Ltd ranks the lowest on valuations and analyst revisions among 14 companies in Australia's consumer staples sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has low Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) and Analyst Revision Model (ARM) scores of 26 and 27 respectively.

The retailer's Earnings Quality (EQ) score has declined 17 points to 59 since its December 2011 FHY2 filing.

Fourteen of 15 analysts tracking the stock have trimmed their EPS estimates for 2013 and 2014 by an average of 1 percent and 1.5 percent respectively, since Aug. 23, 2012.

Of the 15 analysts tracking the stock, three recommend a 'buy' rating, seven have a 'hold' and five give the stock a 'sell' or 'strong sell' rating.

The stock is up over 20 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up 5.22 percent for the same period, as of Tuesday's close.

At the other end of the spectrum, Elders Group leads the Aussie consumer staples sector on valuations and analyst revisions with Val-Mo and ARM scores of 96 and 91 respectively.

CONTEXT:

Woolworths posted a drop in second-half net profit and forecast growth in the current year below market expectations, as uncertainty over the global economy deepened the gloom in the country's retail sector.

StarMine's Val-Mo model combines relative and intrinsic valuation tools, along with analysts' earnings revisions and price momentum tools. It provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)