Shares of XL Axiata, which are down more than 5
percent on Tuesday, could fall further, technical charts
suggest.
The stock has formed a bearish abandoned baby candlestick
pattern, which is a bearish reversal pattern.
A bearish abandoned baby pattern is a reversal pattern,
which is formed by a gap followed by a Doji, which is then
followed by another gap in the opposite direction.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has just crossed below 70
from a topping formation, and is bearish.
The stock is up nearly 9 percent over the past month, while
the broader index is up 1.24 percent, as of Monday'
close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)