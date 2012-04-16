Italy says 2,500 boat migrants rescued at sea in three days
ROME, Feb 23 Almost 2,500 boat migrants were rescued in the past three days, the Italian Coast Guard said on Thursday, as this year's arrivals already far outpace the record-setting 2016.
* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/tym67s
Shares of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which have shed more than 6.5 percent over the past month, could fall further, technical charts show.
On Friday, the stock formed a black marubozu, a strong bearish candlestick pattern.
On Monday, the stock cut its 200-day exponential moving average downwards, also a bearish sign.
Its Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and below the signal line.
The stock, currently down 1.2 percent, has underperformed the broader index by about 6.45 percent over the last month.
CONTEXT:
A Black Marubozu forms when the opening price of a stock is equal to the high of the day while the closing price is equal to the day's low. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)
ROME, Feb 23 Almost 2,500 boat migrants were rescued in the past three days, the Italian Coast Guard said on Thursday, as this year's arrivals already far outpace the record-setting 2016.
SEATTLE, Feb 23 Boeing Co's commercial airplanes division is "not competitive" under current U.S. tax rules and the company is using its access to the Trump administration to press for changes, Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said on Thursday.
Feb 23 United Technologies Corp's Carrier unit expanded a recall of some air conditioners and heat pumps as their power cord plugs can overheat, posing a fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.