July 11 Shares in Singapore's
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which are up nearly 10
percent over the past month, could rise further, technical
charts suggest.
The stock has penetrated above its 50-day exponential moving
average, which is a positive sign.
It has formed a potential ascending triangle pattern. The
ascending triangle is a bullish formation that usually forms
during an uptrend as a continuation pattern, but at times could
form a reversal pattern at the end of a downtrend.
MACD has entered the positive zone and it is trading above
the signal line.
The stock is up nearly 4 percent over the past week, while
the broader index is up 0.65 percent for the same
period.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)