* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/qyt39s

July 11 Shares in Singapore's Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which are up nearly 10 percent over the past month, could rise further, technical charts suggest.

The stock has penetrated above its 50-day exponential moving average, which is a positive sign.

It has formed a potential ascending triangle pattern. The ascending triangle is a bullish formation that usually forms during an uptrend as a continuation pattern, but at times could form a reversal pattern at the end of a downtrend.

MACD has entered the positive zone and it is trading above the signal line.

The stock is up nearly 4 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up 0.65 percent for the same period. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)