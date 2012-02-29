Shares of Malaysian infrastructure conglomerate YTL Corp have seen the biggest jump in 5-day average volume versus their 30-day average among Bursa Malaysia constituents.

The stock's 5-day average volume surged to 17.8 million, over thrice its 30-day average of 5.7 million, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Technically, the stock had been trading in a narrow range since the end of last year. It produced a 'headfake' last week, penetrating the lower Bollinger band but failed to break down further.

On Tuesday, the stock broke its resistance level of 1.55 ringgit, which is a 68.2 percent Fibonacci level drawn from its April 2011 high of 1.75 ringgit and its August low of 1.21 ringgit.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence has moved to the positive zone and has cut the signal line, which is a bullish sign.

The stock currently trades at 1.63 ringgit, up over 3 percent.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/xad86s

CONTEXT

A 'headfake' is a situation where the price of a stock appears to be moving in one direction but suddenly reverses. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)