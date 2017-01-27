Jan 27 Enbridge Inc said on Friday it
would pay about $170 million to take private Midcoast Energy
Partners LP, which also has a stake in natural gas
pipelines owned by Enbridge Energy Partners LP.
Enbridge Inc has a 21.1 percent stake in Enbridge Energy
Partners, which owns and operates crude oil and natural gas
pipelines in the United States.
The company said the deal would help Enbridge reduce costs
and simplify its corporate structure.
Enbridge Inc said that a strategic review of Enbridge Energy
Partners was ongoing and was expected to continue through the
second quarter.
