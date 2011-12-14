(Follows alerts)
Dec 14 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP, which
owns and develops producing oil and natural gas properties, said
its initial public offering was priced at $18 per unit, below
its expected price range.
The limited partnership sold 5.4 million common units
representing limited partner interests and raised $97.2 million.
Mid-Con Energy, which focuses on oil and gas properties in
the mid-continent region of the United States, was looking to
sell common units priced between $19 and $21 each.
Mid-Con common units are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq
under the symbol "MCEP" on Thursday.
RBC Capital Markets, Raymond James and Wells Fargo
Securities were lead underwriters of the offering.
(Reporting by Aman Shah and A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore;
Editing by Viraj Nair)