Dec 2 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP filed with regulators to offer up to 5.4 million common units priced between $19 and $21 each, and added four underwriters to its initial public offering.

The company, which focuses on oil and gas properties in the mid-continent region of the United States, had filed for an offering of up to $140 million in August and intends to list its common units on Nasdaq under the symbol 'MCEP'.

In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mid-Con added Raymond James, Wells Fargo Securities, Oppenheimer & Co and Baird to the list of underwriters to its IPO.

The limited partnership, founded in July this year, had RBC Capital Markets as the sole underwriter in its initial application.

Mid-Con follows Rose Rock Midstream LP, which set the price range for its IPO on Thursday, as more limited energy partnerships look to go public amidst better market conditions. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)