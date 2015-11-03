* Middle East primary market bursts into life
* Local liquidity and international interest questioned
* Time running out for issuers that waited to print
By Michael Turner
LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - The execution of a growing pipeline of
deals from the Middle East is under jeopardy because of a toxic
combination of reduced local liquidity and limited
international, bankers have warned.
Jordan is to become the latest issuer from the region
seeking to raise funds on Tuesday, following a US$1.6bn
triple-tranche transaction for Lebanon last week.
While the greater pool of demand for sovereign issuers,
which will soon likely be joined by the likes of Bahrain and
possibly Oman, means these deals are unlikely to struggle, the
story could be different for bank issuers.
"It's not going to be a slam dunk for any of them," said a
London syndicate banker. "Local liquidity is very strained and
I've had international accounts tell me that they are full on
the Middle East, even though the issuers are all different."
The banker said: "International investors have their Middle
East pot, and once that's gone, it's gone."
National Bank of Oman (NBO) is marketing an Additional Tier
1 while Gulf Investment Corporation and Commercial Bank of Dubai
wants to sell new senior paper.
Although sovereign and senior and subordinated bank trades
should go to different investor bases, syndicate bankers still
warn that there could be winners and losers in the latest batch
of potential transactions.
Sukuk have proved a success in recent weeks with three deals
priced in the Gulf. Conventional deals, which unlike sukuk do
not have as dedicated an investor base, face a tougher ride
ahead.
A source close to CBD, which is due to meet fixed income
investors from November 5, said that the bank's deal might not
come next week, despite the issuer having a decent following
among the investor community.
"They would make sure that a good number of key investors
are lined up," the source said. "A concession of 25bp over
perceived fair value would maybe be okay, but not 50bp to 75bp
over."
CBD has a US$500m May 2018 outstanding, according to Thomson
Reuters. That note is trading at a Z-spread of 184bp.
Citigroup, ING, JP Morgan, National Bank of Abu Dhabi,
Natixis and Standard Chartered are running that trade.
The CBD treasury official responsible for the deal was
unavailable to comment.
INTERNATIONAL WORRIES, LOCAL CAUSES
Worries about the international bid have been brought to the
fore by the collapsing regional demand for Middle East bonds.
A failed bond from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has become the
poster-child of liquidity worries in the region. The deal was
pulled in September after announcing initial price thoughts,
with sources close to the trade blaming minimal local interest
.
"There has been a general cut in liquidity in the region,"
said another syndicate banker.
The liquidity drain out of Middle East banks, which make up
the bulk of new issuance buyers in the Gulf, is becoming
worrying.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi said at the end of October that
government deposits dropped by US$13bn-equivalent in the last 12
months. Governments across the Gulf are withdrawing funds from
their banking system to shore up economies against the pressures
of oil at less than US$50 a barrel.
Another syndicate banker added that Gulf banks are
increasingly turning to the regional repo market to finance
themselves, a sure sign that banks need cash, but bond issuance
is considered risky.
"The Middle East has been under-supplied, but it's tricky,"
said a bond banker. "[The primary market] is not going to be
able to go full steam."
That will not stop even more issuers from trying, however.
"There are only five weeks left to issue before the end of
the year," said a third syndicate banker. "People that have been
holding off are being pushed to print."
(Reporting by Michael Turner; edited by Sudip Roy, Helene
Durand)