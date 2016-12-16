RIYADH Dec 16 Saudi police arrested a Syrian
resident in Riyadh after he posted a photo of himself on
Facebook praising the recapture of his home city of Aleppo by
government forces, according to a report in al-Riyadh newspaper
on Friday.
A photo published with the report showed a man with his hand
raised and his fingers pointed in a victory sign. His facial
features were blurred to conceal his identity.
The newspaper said the resident, indentified as being in his
40s, was accused of publishing statements related to the war in
Syria.
Saudi Arabia is a major regional backer of the rebel
brigades fighting to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The
rebels were dealt a crippling blow this week when Syrian
government forces recaptured Aleppo.
Public expressions of dissent are considered criminal
offences in the conservative Islamic kingdom, which has jailed
people both for physical protests and for online statements.
(Reporting by Katie Paul; editing by Ralph Boulton)