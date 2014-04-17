* Female company directors in the Gulf still few
* But number rising helped by economic growth, govt policy
* UAE law since 2012 requires females on boards
By Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI, April 17 Amina al-Rustamani, a member of
a prominent UAE family, raised eyebrows among friends and
relatives when she started her career in Dubai 13 years ago as
an electrical engineer, becoming one of few females in the
Middle East to enter the profession.
Success in a male-dominated environment helped give her the
confidence to rise up the career ladder and break more barriers.
She is now chief executive of TECOM Investments, part of a
conglomerate owned by the ruler of Dubai which manages a complex
of nine business parks and spearheads the emirate's economic
ambitions in information technology, science and education.
Almost unimaginable just a generation ago, Rustamani's rise
to the highest level of business in a Gulf Arab country
underlines a shift in the business environment that is allowing
the gradual entry of women into boardrooms and other positions
of economic power in the region.
"There's always this challenge to fit in and excel but once
you prove that you are competent, you will earn society's
respect," said Rustamani, who has a doctorate in electrical
engineering from The George Washington University in Washington
DC.
"Governments have a role to play, the private sector has a
role to play and families have a role to play. But it all boils
down to what you can do as an individual."
While female company directors are still a rarity in the
Middle East, the region's growing wealth, rising education
standards for women and government efforts to promote more equal
opportunities should help make it easier for women to crack the
"glass ceiling", or perceived discrimination against female
executives, in future.
Women accounted for 9.8 percent of corporate board seats
across the world in 2011, the latest data from U.S.-based
research firm GMI Ratings shows. But in the Gulf Cooperation
Council - the group of six wealthy oil-exporting countries -
they accounted for just 1.5 percent, according to the
Dubai-based Institute for Corporate Governance.
The gap is narrowing though. The figure of 1.5 percent
"compares to almost nil 10 years ago", said Shailesh Dash, chief
executive of Dubai-based asset management firm Al Masah Capital.
In the United Arab Emirates, the business world is unusually
cosmopolitan by Gulf standards because of freewheeling Dubai.
In December 2012, Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,
UAE's prime minister and Dubai's ruler, issued a law obliging
all government departments and related companies to have female
representation on their boards, although it did not set a target
date so adherence to the law is seen to be very gradual.
Fourteen percent of senior management roles in the UAE are
held by women, a study released by consultants Grant Thornton
last month showed. That was below a global average of 24 percent
but above 9 percent for Japan, 10 percent for the Netherlands
and 13 percent for Switzerland, the study found.
Conservative Saudi Arabia, by far the biggest Gulf economy,
trails behind as custom is reinforced by strict Islamic law;
women need the permission of a male guardian to travel abroad or
open a bank account. In many companies and government
departments, women and men are segregated.
But there are signs of change.
Last month Saudi Arabia's NCB Capital, a unit of the
country's biggest bank, said it had appointed Sarah Al-Suhaimi
as chief executive - the first woman to head an investment bank
in the kingdom. Suhaimi was previously head of asset management
at Jadwa Investment in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia's most high-profile businesswoman, Lubna
Olayan, chief executive of Riyadh-based Olayan Financing
Company, which was founded by her father, was named in Fortune
magazine's 2013 list of the 50 most powerful women in business
globally, a list dominated by American women.
She has called on the CEOs of companies in major Arab
countries to hire and mentor women, saying that is what the
region needs to develop.
EDUCATION POLICY
Economic growth in the Gulf is one factor forcing change.
Al Masah Capital estimates that wealth personally owned by
women in the Middle East as a whole hit roughly $690 billion in
2012, after growing by an average 8 percent annually in previous
years, slightly faster than the increase for men.
"Women here may probably hold $930 billion in wealth by
2017," said Al Masah's chief executive Shailesh Dash.
"We are starting to see women investors taking on more
responsibility, participating more in the decision-making and
gaining greater knowledge and sophistication."
Some banks, such as Dubai Islamic Bank and
Emirates Islamic Bank, have established women-only
branches to help them compete in their countries' crowded retail
banking markets. Their growth is creating jobs, including at
senior level, which need to be filled by women.
The pool of potential women executives is still low.
Globally, half of women participate in the labour force, but
that number falls to about 20 percent in the Middle East,
according to the International Monetary Fund.
Government policies, though, are encouraging more women to
have careers as countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE have
invested billions of dollars in improving their education
systems.
In Saudi Arabia, the labour ministry and some members of the
royal family are actively promoting the development of women in
business, as a way to reduce social tensions caused by high
unemployment among local citizens.
"What's happening in Saudi Arabia in particular and the GCC
region in general is real social and economic development, where
women play a bigger and more public role in business, finance,
media and many other industries," said Princess Ameerah
al-Taweel, chief executive of Saudi-based Time Entertainment
Holding, a media and entertainment company.
Thousands of young Saudi women travel abroad each year to
study in top U.S. and European universities at Saudi government
expense. When they come home, they are less inclined than
previous generations to accept lives outside the work force.
Economic growth is also prompting Gulf states to diversify
beyond a heavy dependence on oil and develop large service
sectors, creating more opportunities for women outside the
traditionally male-dominated oil business.
Other female business leaders in the region include National
Bank of Kuwait's chief executive officer Sheikha Al Bahar and
Suad Al Humaidi, who heads Kuwaiti family conglomerate Al
Humaidi Group of Companies.
Gulf countries are a long way from boardroom quotas for
women as spearheaded by Norway, where at least 40 percent of a
company's board must now be female.
The UAE's law requiring female representation on company
boards may be only a signal of intent for now, but it does chime
with a growing awareness in the business communities of the Gulf
that women can play an important role as local companies seek to
expand beyond their domestic borders.
"The presence of women in these boards will give the
decisions and plans of these institutions more balance," UAE's
Sheikh Mohammed said on issuing the law. "Women work in these
institutions and represent a big chunk of the client base so
they must be part of the decision-making."
For Amina al-Rustamani, the change in attitude is long
overdue.
"Females add breadth and balance to every company at all
levels," she said. "They excel under pressure and can juggle
multiple tasks. With enough education and the right opportunity,
I believe women can become impressive leaders and role models."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Susan Fenton)