Egyptian court jails 56 over migrant boat shipwreck -judicial sources
CAIRO, March 26 An Egyptian court sentenced 56 people to prison on Sunday over the capsizing of a migrant boat that left over 200 people dead last year, judicial sources said.
MOSCOW Oct 2 Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that Sukhoi-34 airplanes have destroyed an Islamic State command center and a rebels training camp in Syria, Russian news agency reported.
A spokesman for the ministry added that the strikes have completely destroyed infrastructure in a Syrian region, which used to prepare "terrorists". (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Lidia Kelly; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, March 24 Captains of small wooden dhows are carrying food and wares from the United Arab Emirates to war-torn Yemen. But supplies are falling even from this centuries-old Arabian sea route that is one of the last lifelines to a country on the brink of famine.