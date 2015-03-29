By Yara Bayoumy and Mahmoud Mourad
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, March 29
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, March 29 Saudi Arabia
accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of hypocrisy on Sunday,
telling an Arab summit that he should not express support for
the Middle East while fuelling instability by supporting Syrian
leader Bashar al-Assad.
In a rare move, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
announced that a letter from Putin would be read out to the
gathering in Egypt, where Arab leaders discussed an array of
regional crises, including conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Libya.
"We support the Arabs' aspirations for a prosperous future
and for the resolution of all the problems the Arab world faces
through peaceful means, without any external interference,"
Putin said in the letter.
His comments triggered a sharp attack from Saudi Foreign
Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal.
"He speaks about the problems in the Middle East as though
Russia is not influencing these problems," he told the summit
right after the letter was read out.
Relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia have been cool
over Moscow's support for Assad, whom Riyadh opposes. The civil
war between Assad's forces and rebels has cost more than 200,000
lives in four years.
"They speak about tragedies in Syria while they are an
essential part of the tragedies befalling the Syrian people, by
arming the Syrian regime above and beyond what it needs to fight
its own people," Prince Saud said.
"I hope that the Russian president corrects this so that the
Arab world's relations with Russia can be at their best level."
The Saudi rebuke may have been awkward for summit host
Egypt, which depends heavily on billions of dollars in support
from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab allies, but has also
improved ties with Moscow.
In February, Putin received a grand welcome in Egypt,
signalling a rapprochement.
