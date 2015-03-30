By David Alexander
| FORT DRUM, N.Y., March 30
FORT DRUM, N.Y., March 30 The United States
supports Arab plans to create a unified military force to
counter growing security threats in the Middle East, and the
Pentagon will cooperate with it where U.S. and Arab interests
coincide, Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Monday.
Carter told reporters during a visit to Fort Drum in New
York that U.S. military leaders who met with him in Kuwait
several weeks ago thought that regional members of the coalition
fighting Islamic State militants should be encouraged to do more
if they were able.
"So I think if they are willing to do more, in this case
with respect to Yemen, then that is a good thing because
ultimately it is their region. ... The willingness of the
parties there to step up and do more for stability in the Middle
East is a good thing," Carter said.
His remarks came a day after Arab leaders meeting at a
summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, announced the formation of a
unified military force to counter growing security threats from
Yemen to Libya.
Previous efforts have failed to produce an effective force,
and participation would be voluntary. At least two countries
were said to have committed to participating in the force.
Asked if the U.S. military would cooperate with the new
force, the U.S. defense secretary said it would, noting that
many of the participants, like Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, are
already bilateral security partners with the United States.
"These are partners and security allies of ours, and when
they act in a way that we regard as in our interests as well as
theirs we will continue to partner with them as we have been in
other matters," Carter said.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)