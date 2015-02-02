* Gulf banks seen needing $35 bln of capital by 2019
* Capital-boosting bonds emerging as important tool
* But some GCC regulators haven't clarified treatment
* Ultra-tight pricing seems excessive to some
* Hybrid instruments like CoCo bonds also possible
By Archana Narayanan
DUBAI, Feb 2 Fast-growing Gulf Arab banks plan
to bolster their reserves by issuing capital-boosting bonds, but
uncertainty over regulation and ultra-tight pricing increase the
risks for issuers and investors.
Basel III standards, now being phased in around the world,
will require banks to hold more capital. While Gulf banks have
very high capital adequacy ratios, their rapid expansion, and
the fact they operate in emerging markets with lower sovereign
ratings than the core developed economies, mean they will be
hungry for more capital in coming years.
The banking sector of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC) is expected to need an additional $35 billion of
capital by 2019, according to a study by consultants Strategy&.
Retained earnings and equity issuance will provide some but
not all of that money. So banks are turning to other
instruments, especially perpetual bonds with equity-like
characteristics that boost Tier 1, or core, capital. Contingent
capital securities known as "CoCos", convertible into shares in
certain circumstances, may also be used.
Kuwait's Burgan Bank and Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank
issued Tier 1 bonds designed to be Basel III-compliant last
year. Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the United Arab
Emirates' largest Islamic bank, sold $1 billion of Tier 1
Islamic bonds last month at 6.75 percent.
Qatar Islamic Bank, Qatar's Doha Bank
and Oman's Bank Dhofar have all announced plans to
issue Tier 1 bonds since the start of this year.
Capital-boosting bonds are good options for banks in the
region as they provide efficiency, flexibility and
diversification, said Christoph Paul, head of Middle Eastern and
North African capital markets at Morgan Stanley.
REGULATION
But the trend to issue such bonds has been slower in the
Gulf than in many other parts of the world, for a good reason:
details of how national regulators will treat the instruments
remain unclear in some countries.
Saudi Arabia, a member of the committee which drafted Basel
III, as well as Kuwait and Bahrain, have clarified what
conditions the bonds must meet for their regulators to count
them towards Tier 1 capital totals.
The United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman have not yet
finalised their guidelines, however. This creates considerable
uncertainty for the issuing banks - in theory, they could issue
bonds only to discover months or years later that their national
regulators do not recognise the instruments as capital-boosting.
"We are in that limbo where everybody is trying to figure
out what is required or not to issue capital instruments," said
a senior banker at a UAE lender, declining to be named because
he was not authorised to speak to media.
A key issue is loss absorption: unlike the previous Basel II
regulatory regime, Basel III rules call for all capital
instruments to absorb losses fully when a bank becomes
non-viable, but leave it to national regulators to decide
exactly how and when investors would shoulder the losses.
GCC governments have in the past been very supportive of
their banking systems - most of the big banks have large state
shareholdings - so in some cases, banks seem to be assuming that
their regulators would never take the inconvenient step of
disallowing their Tier 1 bonds.
But making such assumptions is not comfortable for some
institutional investors, who tend to prefer legal and regulatory
certainty.
One risk is that an issuer, finding its outstanding bond was
not Basel III-compliant, might decide to try to revise the terms
- a strategy which India's IDBI Bank adopted last
year, angering investors.
PRICING
In these circumstances, the tight pricings being achieved by
GCC issuers of Tier 1 bonds are remarkable, and not necessarily
healthy.
In developed markets, the pricing difference between Tier 1
bonds under Basel III and Basel II has been about 250 to 300
basis points, bankers said. DIB, however, achieved a tiny
difference.
A regional asset manager noted that $1 billion of Tier 1
sukuk from DIB, callable in 2019, were issued
under Basel II rules in 2013 at 6.25 percent. He calculated that
represented a spread of only about 25 bps to the bank's latest
sukuk, taking into account the fact that DIB's latest issue is
not callable.
Such a small spread may mean investors are not fully
appreciating the much higher risk of loss embedded in the new
Basel III structures. The willingness of some Gulf investors to
shoulder this risk threatens to price international investors
out of the market.
"In reality, these new-style notes should pay a much higher
premium since they don't seek a rating and stand way behind
existing subordinated bonds because of the loss absorption
trigger," said one senior Dubai banker.
"Consequently, they would be wiped out before the old-style
bonds in the event of bankruptcy, however unlikely this is."
(Editing by David French and Andrew Torchia)