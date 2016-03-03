DUBAI, March 3 A dozen Gulf banks have announced plans to raise capital in the coming months, mostly through the issuance of bonds and sukuk which enhance their reserves. The banks need to meet limits which often exceed those put down by the Basel III standards -- and which are set to increase in coming years -- as well as top up reserves after years of double-digit percentage increases in lending. BANK PLANS ANNOUNCED Al Khalij Commercial Shareholders approved up to 2 bln Bank riyal bond issue. Bank Dhofar Planning 45 mln rial rights issue. BBK To issue 100 mln dinar convertible bond by end of March. Boubyan Bank Has regulator approval for sukuk worth up to $250 mln. Commercial Bank Awaiting central bank approval International before deciding capital increase plans Doha Bank Planning to raise capital in 2016. Dubai Islamic Bank Seeking shareholder approval to raise Tier 1 bond programme by $750 mln, planning to raise capital in 2016. Gulf Bank Seeking shareholder approval for variety of capital-boosting measures. Kuwait Finance House Studying the issuance of sukuk to boost Tier 1 or 2 capital. Qatar International Shareholders to meet Mar. 14 to Islamic Bank extend approval for issuing Tier 1 sukuk Qatar Islamic Bank Has shareholder assent to issue up to 3 bln riyals of sukuk. Qatar National Bank Shareholders approved issuing bonds to boost Tier 1 and 2 capital. (Reporting by David French and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Alexander Smith)