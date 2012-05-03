DUBAI May 3 Bank of America-Merrill Lynch's
Middle East and North Africa investment banking head,
Waleed El-Amir, has resigned, a source familiar with the matter
said on Thursday, the latest top banker to leave the U.S.
lender.
El-Amir, a veteran Merrill Lynch banker, has been with the
bank for 16 years and has been leading the bank's regional
investment banking operations from Dubai since 2008.
A spokeswoman for the bank was not immediately available for
comment. The source declined to be identified as the matter has
not been made public.
Bank of America's investment banking and capital markets
group, which is led by co-chief operating officer Tom Montag,
has seen upheaval in its upper ranks recently.
Key executives such as European dealmaker Andrea Orcel and
corporate and investment banking chairman Michael Rubinoff have
departed for other jobs in recent months, leaving few Merrill
veterans in top positions.
Last week, the bank hired Alex Wilmot-Sitwell from UBS as
president of Europe and emerging markets, excluding
Asia.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Amran Abocar)