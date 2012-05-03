* MENA investment banking head El-Amir resigned -source
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, May 3 Bank of America Corp's
investment banking head for Middle East, North Africa and
Turkey, Waleed El-Amir, has resigned, a source familiar with the
matter said on Thursday, the latest top banker to leave the U.S.
lender.
El-Amir, a veteran Merrill Lynch banker, has been with the
bank for 16 years and has been leading the bank's regional
investment banking operations from Dubai since 2008.
A spokeswoman for the bank in Dubai declined comment. The
source declined to be identified as the matter has not been made
public.
El-Amir's exit is the latest blow for BofA, whose investment
banking and capital markets group, led by co-chief operating
officer Tom Montag, has seen upheaval in its upper ranks
recently.
"Waleed leaving the bank will sure be a big blow for BofA's
Middle Eastern business. It will be interesting to see who they
get in to replace him. Obviously, that will be a tough task." a
Dubai-based banker at a large international bank said, declining
to be identified.
Key executives such as European dealmaker Andrea Orcel and
corporate and investment banking chairman Michael Rubinoff have
departed for other jobs in recent months, leaving few Merrill
veterans in top positions.
Bank of America bought Merrill Lynch in 2008.
At least six BofA bankers followed top European dealmaker
Andrea Orcel to UBS, just weeks after the Swiss bank
hired the Italian to co-head its investment bank.
The source did not know if El-Amir was joining UBS.
Last week, the bank hired Alex Wilmot-Sitwell from UBS as
president of Europe and emerging markets, excluding Asia.
BofA is planning to cut about 300 jobs in its investment
banking and capital markets group, as it struggles to rein in
costs to make up for weak revenue growth, sources familiar with
the situation said earlier in the week.
In the first four months of this year, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch dropped in the league tables in some key
businesses as total volume shrinks, Thomson Reuters data shows.
The bank fell to No. 8 in worldwide announced mergers and
acquisitions from No. 3 in the same period a year ago, and to
No. 7 from No. 2 in global equity capital markets deals.
In the Middle East, the bank ranked No.2 on M&A, behind HSBC
Holdings for the first-quarter of 2012. It was the top
bank in the syndicated loan fee league table during the period.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Amran Abocar and Helen
Massy-Beresford)