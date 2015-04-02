* Investor demand still comfortable, no longer gigantic
* Expectations for tighter liquidity may be weighing
* Spread movements, Yemen also factors
* But pricing not being significantly affected
* Market structure means demand won't collapse
By Archana Narayanan
DUBAI, April 2 Order books for Gulf bond issues
are shrinking, suggesting exuberance in the market is fading -
slightly - after several years of massive demand and ultra-tight
pricing.
A $1 billion, 10-year sukuk issue last week by the emirate
of Ras al-Khaimah, rated A by Standard & Poor's, drew roughly
$2.5 billion of investor orders.
That was a comfortable amount, but much smaller than the
$7.85 billion attracted by the similarly rated emirate of
Sharjah for a $750 million, 10-year sukuk issue six months ago.
Both sukuk used the ijara format and priced at 110 basis points
over midswaps.
Dubai Islamic Bank's $1 billion sukuk issue in
January generated nearly $2 billion of demand, but didn't come
close to the bank's perpetual debt sale in March 2013. That $1
billion, Tier 1 sukuk issue was 14 times subscribed.
The smaller size of order books doesn't appear to be causing
propective borrowers to pull any issues, and it doesn't even
seem to be affecting pricing significantly.
But it does indicate that bond market conditions in coming
months could be a little more difficult for issuers. Lower-rated
issuers may have to become slightly more modest in their
fund-raising ambitions.
National Bank of Kuwait, rated A-plus by Standard
and Poor's and Aa3 by Moody's, upsized its Tier 1 bond issue
this week to $700 million from $650 million, after receiving
orders worth $1.4 billion.
But BBK, formerly known as Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait and
rated BBB by Fitch, issued only $400 million of five-year bonds
two weeks ago after originally indicating a benchmark deal,
which was understood to mean at least $500 million. Orders were
$900 million.
"Interest in regional credits is intact, but the exuberance
is gone," a Dubai-based asset manager said.
Bankers involved in arranging some of the recent Gulf bond
issues said that while demand from both local and foreign
investors had diminished, most of the reduction appeared to
occur among foreign investors. Local institutions have fewer
investment options than foreigners and are in any case disposed
to keep their money in the region.
LIQUIDITY
Several factors may be squeezing order books. One is banking
system liquidity in the Gulf; the plunge of oil prices may be
reducing the amount of money which local banks have available to
buy bonds by cutting the oil revenues which governments deposit
in the banks.
The latest official data suggests this is not happening to
any great degree. Deposit growth has slowed only modestly, and
governments are willing to draw down foreign reserves if
necessary to prevent any tightening of domestic liquidity.
Bank deposits in the United Arab Emirates rose a healthy 1.3
percent from the previous month in February, and the
loans-to-deposits ratio is at 0.97, down from 1.00 a year ago -
showing conditions have actually loosened a bit.
Deposits at Saudi Arabian banks surged 3.6 percent from a
month earlier in February. In both countries, short-term money
market rates have not risen significantly
from multi-year lows.
What may be happening is that some local banks are looking
ahead to the possibility of substantial liquidity tightening
late this year or in 2016, because of cheap oil or the start of
U.S. interest rate hikes. This prospect may be causing banks to
bid less generously for bond issues.
But any U.S. interest rate hikes are likely to be very
gradual, so Gulf tightening will be as well. Some central
bankers in the Gulf have said they expect to have leeway to
tighten somewhat more slowly than the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Another factor behind smaller order books appears to be
pricing. Yields on other emerging market bonds have risen in
recent weeks even as those on Gulf bonds have stayed low,
pressed down by limited supply relative to demand. This has
reduced the attractiveness of Gulf bonds for foreign investors
in particular.
The spread of a 2019 bond issued by China's Sinochem
over Abu Dhabi National Energy Co's
September 2019 bond, which was 11 basis points at
start of this year, widened to as much as 94 bps on Jan. 21. It
is now at 20 bps; both state-run firms are rated A3 by Moody's.
A third factor dampening demand may be the Yemen conflict.
Most local investors are used to such instability and do not
expect it to have a serious impact on Gulf economies or markets,
but some foreigners are more skittish.
"The Yemen conflict clearly escalates political uncertainty
in the Gulf and will therefore negatively impact international
investor confidence," said Daniel Broby, chief executive at
London-based Gemfonds.
If oil prices stay low, U.S. interest rates rise and the
fighting in Yemen continues, pressure on order books looks
likely to continue. But the structure of the Gulf bond market -
limited supply and a large investor base of cash-rich local
institutions - means demand for bonds won't collapse.
"Order books continue to generate strong subscriptions from
Gulf-based investors, which doesn't suggest any reduction in
risk appetite," said Mohammed Dawood, managing director at HSBC
Middle East.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)