* Rising money rates change willingness to accept tight
pricing
* Foreign investors view region with more caution
* APICORP attracts $800 mln orders for $500 mln issue
* Unusually high allocation to Middle East investors
* Much stronger demand, wider pricing for Qatar Islamic
By Archana Narayanan
DUBAI, Oct 20 Two issues of U.S. dollar Islamic
bonds in the Gulf this week - the first in five months -
suggested pricing power in the region's bond market is shifting
toward investors as banking sector liquidity dries up.
Saudi Arabia's Arab Petroleum Investments Corp (APICORP)
attracted an order book of only about $800 million on Monday for
a $500 million sukuk issue that was tightly priced.
On Tuesday, Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) drew a much
more generous $1.75 billion for a $750 million sukuk sale, but
at considerably wider pricing.
Fund managers and bankers said the contrast suggested there
was still substantial latent demand for Gulf debt, a positive
sign for other potential issuers - but that investors would no
longer accept tight pricings that prevailed just six months ago.
"It's all about pricing. APICORP was not seen as value at MS
plus 100, but QIB at MS plus 135 makes more sense," said Abdul
Kadir Hussain, who oversees about $1.2 billion in assets as
chief executive at Dubai's Mashreq Capital.
"I expect investors to be much more price sensitive going
forward, given tighter liquidity conditions."
Low oil prices, and Gulf governments' plans to issue bonds
to cover deficits caused by cheap oil, are forcing up interbank
interest rates in the Gulf, changing local banks' appetite for
corporate bonds.
At the same time, foreign investors are approaching the Gulf
with more caution because of the prospect that a multi-year
period of cheap oil could slow economic growth and damage state
finances.
APICORP, a quasi-sovereign issuer rated Aa3, established a
$3 billion sukuk programme in July. Earlier this year, it could
have expected massive demand for its issue both because
underlying demand for sukuk exceeded supply, and because U.S.
dollar debt issues from Saudi Arabia are rare.
This week, however, the company only sold half the amount
that bankers had expected it to sell. Its five-year sukuk were
priced at 100 basis points over midswaps, which put off many
investors.
As a result, about 80 percent of the issue went to Middle
East investors - a much higher concentration than usual. Banks
took around 57 percent and only 24 percent went to insurers and
provident funds, suggesting much of the issue may have gone to
six lead managers.
The final pricing of the five-year sukuk from QIB, rated one
notch below APICORP, was 135 bps over midswaps. That compared to
125 bps over midswaps for a five-year sukuk issue at the end of
May by Dubai Islamic Bank, rated one notch below QIB.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)