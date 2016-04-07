* Ahli Bank bond sails through but ICD issue struggles
* Foreign demand returning for Gulf's international debt
* Oil price rebound, governments' austerity has helped
* Fears of imminent devaluations have faded
* But investors much more price-sensitive than before
By Archana Narayanan
DUBAI, April 7 Two issues in the Gulf's
international bond market this week show a panic over low oil
prices has faded and foreign investors are once again willing to
buy into the region's debt -- but they remain extremely
sensitive to pricing.
The market froze up in the final quarter of last year as oil
prices plunged below $30 a barrel, raising fears about the
viability of Gulf economies in an era of cheap crude.
Since then, oil has rebounded to around $40 and the six Gulf
Cooperation Council governments have introduced austerity steps
to curb their budget deficits. Most GCC currencies have
rebounded in the forwards markets, showing investors no longer
think devaluations may be imminent.
Improved sentiment was seen in the response to a $500
million, five-year debut bond this week by Qatar's Ahli Bank
, which attracted a sizeable order book of around $1.2
billion -- the kind of total seen before mid-2015, when low oil
prices began to shake confidence in the Gulf.
A benchmark five-year sukuk sale by the Jeddah-based Islamic
Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, which
opened on Tuesday, took an additional day to close, however,
and was trimmed to $300 million from the $500 million originally
envisaged.
The contrast suggests that while demand has returned to the
Gulf bond market, attitudes to pricing are very different than
they were before mid-2015.
"Demand for Gulf bonds has improved following stabilised oil
prices, general improvement in the outlook for emerging market
credits, better regional government finances, and dividend
distribution increasing liquidity in the hands of regional
investors," said Chirag Doshi, senior vice-president for
investments at Qatar Insurance Co.
"But investors are increasingly price-sensitive because
there is still much uncertainty around oil prices."
DEMAND
In mid-January, the emirate of Sharjah reopened the Gulf
market after a three-month lull by raising $500 million in
Islamic bonds.
A handful of issuers followed, including Bahrain's
government, Kuwait Projects Co and the Jeddah-based Islamic
Development Bank, but deal flow was sporadic and order books
were small.
The Ahli Bank bond, with a guarantor rating of A+ by Fitch
and A2 by Moody's, suggests demand has returned to healthy
levels, which could encourage a series of new issues in the
region. On Thursday, Kuwait Food Co <FOOD.KW said it would seek
shareholder assent to issue bonds in currencies including
Kuwaiti dinars.
The Ahli deal saw strong international demand with around 20
percent of investors coming from Asia, 50 percent from the
Middle East and the rest from Europe and elsewhere, said a
banker involved in the transaction.
The bond traded at 100.50 points in the secondary market on
Thursday, up from a reoffer price of 99.394.
But ICD, which set its initial pricing guidance at 125 to
130 basis points over mid-swaps, printed at the wider end of
that guidance after attracting orders of less than $500 million,
mainly from lead managers, a source familiar with the matter
said.
ICD's aggressive initial pricing might have been accepted
early last year, when low yields in emerging markets made
investors desperate for Gulf debt at almost any price, but that
is no longer the case.
An October 2020 sukuk from Saudi Arabia-based Arab Petroleum
Investments Corp, which like ICD is rated Aa3 by
Moody's, was trading at 155 bps over its Z-spread on Thursday.
