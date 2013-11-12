* Cuts forecast for combined 2013 fiscal surplus
* Expects GCC spending growth to moderate, but not fast
enough
* Revenue risks substantial, excess oil supply looms
* Budget break-even oil prices above $90/bbl for most
* Asset piles will cushion any pressure on budgets
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, Nov 12 The Arab world's energy exporting
states are not saving enough of their oil windfall and as a
group may start running a fiscal deficit in 2016 if current
policies do not change, the International Monetary Fund said on
Tuesday.
"Together with substantial oil revenue risks, this prospect
underscores the need for countries to build or strengthen their
fiscal and external buffers," the IMF said in a report.
In 2012, total state spending in the six Gulf Cooperation
Council members - Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates,
Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain - climbed 9.7 percent, a Reuters
calculation based on IMF data shows.
That is much less than the 17.7 percent jump in 2011, when
governments boosted social welfare and infrastructure spending
to ease social tensions during the Arab Spring uprisings.
The IMF expects growth in the GCC's state spending to slow
further in coming years; it forecasts an average rise of just
over 4 percent annually in 2013-2018, compared to the 15 percent
clip seen over the last decade, its data shows.
But on current indications, this spending restraint will not
be enough to prevent state budgets in many countries from going
into the red, the IMF predicted. Bahrain is currently the only
GCC country in the red; it is expected to be followed by Oman as
soon as in 2015, and Saudi Arabia in 2018.
The combined budget surplus of 11 Arab oil exporters,
including those in North Africa, is now projected to decline to
4.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2013 from 6.3 percent
last year. In April this year, the IMF projected a 4.7 percent
surplus for 2013.
REVENUES
Even as spending grows too fast, revenues are threatened by
the risks of lower oil prices and a drop in global demand for
Arab oil, the IMF added. Oil export receipts account for over 80
percent of government revenues in the region, and the IMF said
the most important threat to revenues was now the possibility of
excess supply in the global oil market.
"Notwithstanding the tightness caused by unexpected
production disruptions and elevated geopolitical risks in the
summer of 2013, a combination of weak global oil demand growth
and strong supply growth from unconventional sources in the
non-OPEC countries could reduce demand for OPEC oil by about a
half-million barrels per day by 2016," the IMF said.
Most Arab oil exporters now need an oil price above $90 to
balance their budgets at forecast production levels, the IMF
said, adding that rising volatility in oil production meant
uncertainty over revenues would increase.
"A sustained period of oil prices remaining $25 below the
baseline...would lead to deficits from 2015 onward in all
countries except Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates...in the
absence of a fiscal policy adjustment," the IMF said.
Kuwait is projected to have the lowest budget break-even oil
price of $52 per barrel this year, while Yemen tops the table
with as much as $215, the IMF report showed.
The benchmark Brent crude oil price has averaged
$108 per barrel so far this year, down from $112 in the same
period of 2012. A Reuters poll last month forecast the price
would ease to $106.5 in 2014.
The IMF said Arab governments should search for new, non-oil
sources of revenue. Most governments in the region, particularly
in the GCC, say they understand the risks and are taking steps
to manage them, including policies to diversify their economies
and create private sector jobs for their citizens.
Also, most Gulf oil exporters have used their oil windfalls
to build up huge fiscal reserves and pools of foreign assets,
which would allow them to keep spending even if their state
budget balances turned negative. Low public debt levels mean it
would probably not be hard for them to borrow money.