* Middle East export growth to China about half of overall
rise
* Saudi exports to China grow less than 1 pct over Jan-Sept
* Russia sales to China grow 25 pct vs yr ago, Angola up 18
pct
* Saudis open to more spot deals, expand storage in Japan
By Rania El Gamal and Florence Tan
DUBAI/SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Top global oil exporter
Saudi Arabia is looking at new ways to sell crude to China,
offering more cargoes at spot prices and more lenient payment
terms after losing ground in the world's fastest-growing oil
import market to Angola, Russia and others.
Independent refiners, known as teapots, have shaken up
China's oil industry this year, accounting for most of its crude
import growth since receiving import licenses for the first time
near the end of 2015.
Most of this new demand is for high quality low-sulphur
crude from non-OPEC producers, or for high-sulphur grades that
sell at heavy discounts to Saudi prices, making it tough for
state-owned Saudi Aramco to maintain market share.
Facing a stubborn global oil glut, and having failed to
capitalise on Chinese demand growth, Saudi and fellow Gulf OPEC
members have offered to cut their production by 4 percent,
sources said on Thursday.
Industry sources say Aramco cannot sustain high output
levels for long amid low oil prices.
"Saudi Arabia shifted gears and abandoned the strategy of
prioritising market share simply because it proved ineffective,"
RBC Capital analyst Mike Tran said.
"The Kingdom squandered market share in the U.S. and China
and failed to increase its foothold in India."
Middle Eastern sellers have seen their exports to China grow
at less than half the pace of others in 2016, their smallest
contribution since 2012, pulled down by 1 percent growth from
Saudi Arabia.
Teapots refiners instead bought more oil from Angola, which
has less sulphur than most Mideast grades, and Venezuela, which
offers cheaper high-sulphur grades.
"It's hard at the moment because the heavy crude that we're
using is from Venezuela which has a very high sulphur so we
cannot add Middle East grades into our mix," said Zhang
Liucheng, vice president at Shandong Dongming Petrochemical, the
largest Chinese independent refiner.
Teapot purchases, along with buying by state giants such as
Sinopec and PetroChina, have propelled
China's imports to record highs this year. In September, China
eclipsed the United States as the world's top buyer of foreign
oil, according to customs data.
TEAPOT BOTTLENECK
Most of China's independent refineries are designed to
process crude of about 1.5 percent sulphur, Zhang said. The
refiners could buy crudes with that level or lower, or take
higher-sulphur grades to blend with sweet grades.
Dongming, for example, takes Venezuelan crude with 2.5-2.6
percent sulphur, he said, in competition to oils from Saudi
Arabia, Kuwait and Iran.
Teapot refiners also tend to buy from sellers that offer
more flexible deliveries, volumes and payment terms than
typically available from Middle Eastern suppliers, who usually
try to lock clients into long-term contracts.
Aramco is trying to keep that long-term model by
negotiating to sell large volumes to a group of independent
refiners in China in one annual contract, a senior industry
source familiar with the company's operations said.
Until it is able to lock in a contract, however, Aramco is
showing some flexibility in selling crude to the teapots,
offering smaller cargoes to the refiners on a spot basis, said a
second source familiar with the matter.
"Aramco can't depend on the big state (Chinese) buyers
alone," the second source said.
Saudi Aramco did not reply to an e-mail seeking comments for
this story.
STORAGE EXPANSION
To help supply China's new buyers, Aramco is expanding its
oil storage capacity in Okinawa in southern Japan by nearly a
third, Middle East oil sources said.
The state oil company started storing crude in Okinawa in
2011, sending supertankers to Japan and from there selling
smaller cargoes on to Asian buyers.
In April this year, Aramco sold its first cargo of Arabian
Heavy crude to a Chinese independent refiner from Okinawa in a
trial spot shipment.
Saudi Arabia is also looking at setting up storage in China,
with the two countries signing a memorandum of understanding to
consider the matter earlier this year.
"The way to compete in China and Asia in general ... when
Russia is supplying crude via pipeline is to be closer to your
customers," said a third industry source.
"Having crude storage in China and the expansion of Okinawa
is the way to do exactly that."
Saudi Arabia is still the biggest supplier to China over
January-September, but on a monthly basis it has only held the
top spot three times this year.
Russia and Angola have mostly taken the lead this year, with
their crude exports to China growing 25 percent and 18 percent,
respectively.
Saudi sales to China - which doubled to more than 1 million
bpd in 2011 from 500,000 bpd in 2007 - have barely grown since.
"If China demand keeps going up can Saudi production keep
going up? To keep your share, you have to increase as demand
increases. Saudi cannot do that," said an OPEC watcher.
Kuwait, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates have also been
looking to sell more oil to China's rising teapot importers, but
so far it is not clear how many deals have been struck.
