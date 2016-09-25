AMMAN, Sept 25 Russian and Syrian forces bombed
a strategic camp on the northern edge of Aleppo on Sunday after
losing control of it overnight, both rebels and the Syrian army
said.
Rebels said the army used more powerful weapons in an
attempt to recover Handarat, a Palestinian refugee camp a few
kilometres north of the Aleppo which is on elevated ground
overlooking one of the main roads into Aleppo that had been in
rebel hands for years.
"We retook the camp, but the regime burnt it with
phosphorous bombs ... We were able to protect it, but the
bombing burnt our vehicles," said Abu al-Hassanien, a commander
in a rebel operations room that includes the main brigades
fighting to repel the army assault.
The army which is being helped by Iranian-backed militias,
Lebanon's Shi'ite Hezbollah militant group and a Palestinian
militia, acknowledged rebels had retaken Handarat, whose capture
on Saturday briefly marked the first major ground advance by the
army in a new offensive to recapture rebel held Aleppo.
"The Syrian army is targeting the armed groups positions in
Handarat camp," a military source was quoted on state media as
saying.
The army announced on Thursday the start of a major new
military campaign to regain Aleppo, intensifying strikes and use
of powerful weapons that rebels said was an "shock and awe"
campaign aimed at creating devastation and demoralising them.
Russian planes also continued their pounding of residential
parts of Aleppo, with whole buildings flattened, according to
rebels and residents.
The assault on Aleppo, where more than 250,000 civilians are
trapped, could be the biggest battle yet in a civil war that has
killed hundreds of thousands of people and driven 11 million
from their homes.
Two weeks after Moscow and Washington announced a ceasefire
that quickly unraveled, President Bashar al-Assad and his
Russian and Iranian allies appear to have launched a campaign
for a decisive battlefield victory that has buried any hope for
diplomacy.
