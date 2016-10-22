MOSCOW Oct 22 Russia's task in Syria is to
liberate its territory from terrorist organisations and help
prevent the country's breakup, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
said on Saturday.
"A temporary base is not a goal, it's a means to achieve the
goal that was declared by the president - to help legitimate
Syrian authorities in their fight with ISIS and other terrorist
organisations. The Syrian territory must be liberated," Peskov
said in an interview for the TV news programme "Vesti on
Saturday".
"We need to liberate and do everything possible to prevent
the division of the country," he said, adding that he did not
see an end to the Syria conflict in the foreseeable future.
"Unfortunately, the information that we receive, it does not
give us the opportunity to be careless optimists. It is clear
that the world community still has very long and hard work
ahead," Peskov said.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Angus MacSwan)