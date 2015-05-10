BEIRUT/AMMAN May 10 The Lebanese Shi'ite group
Hezbollah said on Sunday it had killed over 20 fighters from
Syria's al Qaeda wing and destroyed several hideouts and
training camps the fighters had set up to launch attacks in
Lebanon across the rugged border with Syria.
Hezbollah's television station, Manar, said the Syrian army
and the resistance, a reference to Hezbollah, had made
"important progress" in their latest assault against Syrian
militants opposed to Syrian President Bashar al Assad's rule.
Hezbollah's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, vowed on
Tuesday that his forces and their Syrian allies would clear the
rebels out of the region, which insurgents use as a supply route
for arms and fighters.
The television station said Iranian-backed Hezbollah and the
Syrian army had gained more ground in Assal al-Ward, a strategic
area on the Syrian side of the Qalamoun mountain region
overlooking Lebanese border towns where Hezbollah has heavy
presence.
Three major training camps run by Nusra were destroyed and
scores of mines and explosive devices were dismantled, it said.
Fighters from the Hezbollah have fought alongside Syrian
army forces in Syria's civil war. Some Lebanese officials have
warned Hezbollah against launching a cross-border assault,
saying it could drag Lebanon, which suffered its own civil war
from 1975 to 1990, further into the Syrian conflict.
The Syrian army, along with Hezbollah, has regained much of
the strategic Qalamoun region north of Damascus since last year.
But hundreds of Syrian jihadist rebels have retreated to the
mountains to conduct guerilla hit-and-run attacks.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi in Amman and Laila Bassam in
Beirut; Editing by Larry King)