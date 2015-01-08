(Iraqi cities, not Iranian, in third paragraph)
WASHINGTON Jan 8 The United States and its
allies conducted 13 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria
and Iraq in the past two days, the Combined Joint Task Force
said on Thursday.
In Syria, five strikes by fighter and bomber aircraft near
the city of Kobani hit fighting positions and a staging area
while another near Al Hasakah hit crude oil pumps and well
heads.
Air strikes near the Iraqi cities of Al Rutbah, Tal Afar,
Kirkuk, Fallujah, Al Asad and Sinjar destroyed or damaged units,
a checkpoint and vehicles belonging to Islamic State, which is
trying to establish an Islamic caliphate in the Middle East.
(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by
Doina Chiacu)