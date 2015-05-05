UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON May 5 The U.S.-led military coalition launched 12 air strikes in Iraq and one in Syria against Islamic State militants since Monday, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.
The military statement on Tuesday said the strike in Syria involved attack aircraft and was near Al Hasakah, while those in Iraq involved attack, bomber, fighter and drone aircraft and were near Bayji, Fallujah, Mosul, Ramadi and Tal Afar.
The strikes all took place between 8 a.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. on Tuesday local time, the statement said.
For a Reuters graphic on the strikes, see: reut.rs/10khCuA (Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders