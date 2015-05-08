WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S.-led military coalition launched nine air strikes in Iraq and five in Syria against Islamic State militants since early on Thursday, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Friday.

The military statement said the strikes in Syria near Al Hasakah and Ar Raqqah involved attack, bomber, fighter and drone aircraft. It said the strikes in Iraq involved attack, fighter and drone aircraft and were near Al Asad, Al Qaim, Bayji, Mosul and Sinjar.

The strikes all took place between 8 a.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. on Friday local time, the statement said. (Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Lisa Lambert)