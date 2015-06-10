WASHINGTON, June 10 U.S. and allied forces
targeted Islamic State militants in Iraq with 16 air strikes
since Tuesday, the U.S. military said, including five near
Baiji, site of the country's biggest oil refinery.
The strikes near Baiji hit four Islamic State tactical
units, destroyed three vehicles, a building and an improvised
explosive device (IED), the Combined Joint Task Force said in a
statement on Wednesday. Other air strikes in Iraq hit near Tal
Afar, Mosul, Kirkuk, Baghdadi, Sinjar and Makhmur, it said.
In Syria, three air strikes targeted the militant group at
its stronghold of Raqqa and forces launched one air strike each
near al Hasaka and Dayr Az Zawr, where an Islamic State crude
oil collection point was hit, the task force said.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)