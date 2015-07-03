WASHINGTON, July 3 The United States and its
allies have conducted 24 air strikes against Islamic State in
Iraq and Syria on Thursday, the coalition leading the operations
said in a statement on Friday.
In Syria, coalition forces targeted Islamic State positions
with nine strikes near the cities of Hasakah, Ar Raqqah and Tal
Abyad, destroying tactical units, fighting positions, vehicles
and structures, it said.
In Iraq, 15 strikes struck Islamic State targets near the
cities of Al Huwayjah, Bayji, Fallujah, Haditha, Makhmur, Mosul,
Rawah, Sinjar and Tal Afar. They destroyed tunnel systems,
bunkers, vehicles, tactical units, buildings and an excavator.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Andrea Ricci)