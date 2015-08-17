WASHINGTON Aug 17 A coalition led by the United
States conducted 13 air strikes against the Islamic State in
Iraq on Sunday, and it also targeted the militant group in Syria
with five air attacks, according to a statement released on
Monday.
Two strikes near Baiji in Iraq destroyed nine Islamic State
vehicles, seven buildings and three explosive devices, the
Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement.
The recent barrage of air strikes and advance of Iraq's
security forces in the area of the Baiji oil refinery have
"produced devastating results" for the Islamic State, blocking
its movements and causing it to suffer "significant personnel
losses," Brig. Gen. Kevin Killea, chief of staff for the task
force, said in the statement.
In Syria, forces bombarded the Islamic State near Al
Hasakah, Aleppo and Kobani, according to the statement.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Emily Stephenson)